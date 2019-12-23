Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Kaye Murphy. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Funeral service 1:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Burial Following Services Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Karen Kaye Murphy, 70, of Toms Brook, Virginia passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia.



Ms. Murphy was born on September 30, 1949 in Front Royal to the late Lee Wilson Murphy and the late Helen Brinklow Chrisman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Nelson Shumate. She was a member of Riverton United Methodist Church.



Survivors include her companion of 25 years, Clay Mohler; daughter, Deanna Wayland of Sperryville, Virginia; two sons, Rodney Butler of Strasburg, Virginia and Robby Jenkins of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Derrick Hiserman, Danielle Hiserman, Kacey Butler, Wade Butler, Camron Wayland, Carrington Wayland, Dolan Jenkins and Weston Jenkins; four great grandchildren, Makiyah Hiserman, Cohen Neff, Madaleigh Hiserman and Ryleigh Butler and two special nieces, Amanda and Tonya.



Pallbearers will be Kyle Brown, Jake Miller, Pete Robinson, Matt Thomas, Tony Wayland and Derrick Hiserman.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Wade Butler, Camron Wayland, Dolan Jenkins and Weston Jenkins.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



