Katherine Emogene Lineweaver Haun, 79, of Woodstock, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
Katherine was born December 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Albert Lineweaver and Gladys Louise Russell Lineweaver.
Katherine was preceded in death by a son, James Samuel Haun.
She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Hance and husband Michael of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida; two sons, Darrell Thomas Haun of Toms Brook and Kenny Jordan of Basye; two sisters, June Runion of Basye and Linda Lambert of Woodstock; two brothers, Jerry and Marshall Lineweaver, both of Woodstock; extended family, Kim Price and husband Randy of Woodstock; two grandchildren, Samuel Travis Haun and Mary Beth Haun; and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel by Pastor Peter Mitchell and Mr. Roy Marshall.
The family will receive friends an hour before the service.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Jesus Zone Lighthouse Grocery, 109 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Furry Friends Thrift and Gift, 657 N. Main Street, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
