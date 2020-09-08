Katherine L. Ramey, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in her home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Ramey was born February 26, 1941, in Yellow Springs, West Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond L. and Margaret F. Bennett Anderson. She worked for Payne Supply in Front Royal for a number of years. She was a former member and Senior Region of the Front Royal Women of the Moose Chapter #1194. She was married to the late John Henry Ramey.
Surviving are two sons, John A. Ramey and wife Tracey of Front Royal and Todd Ramey of Front Royal; one daughter, Kaye M. Ramey of Front Royal; five grandchildren J.R. Ramey, Lee Ramey, Chris Ramey, Marc Ramey and Nikki Ramey; special friend, Julie Shifflett; special care giver, Jolissa Ramey; and nine great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Ramey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Glen Anderson; and a great-grandson, Michael Ramey.
Pallbearers will be J.R. Ramey, Lee Ramey, Chris Ramey, Marc Ramey, Steve "Nish" North and Mike Kenney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nikki Ramey, Julie Shifflett and Butch Rutherford.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
