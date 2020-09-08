1/
Katherine L. Ramey
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katherine L. Ramey, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, in her home.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Ramey was born February 26, 1941, in Yellow Springs, West Virginia, daughter of the late Raymond L. and Margaret F. Bennett Anderson. She worked for Payne Supply in Front Royal for a number of years. She was a former member and Senior Region of the Front Royal Women of the Moose Chapter #1194. She was married to the late John Henry Ramey.

Surviving are two sons, John A. Ramey and wife Tracey of Front Royal and Todd Ramey of Front Royal; one daughter, Kaye M. Ramey of Front Royal; five grandchildren J.R. Ramey, Lee Ramey, Chris Ramey, Marc Ramey and Nikki Ramey; special friend, Julie Shifflett; special care giver, Jolissa Ramey; and nine great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Ramey was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Glen Anderson; and a great-grandson, Michael Ramey.

Pallbearers will be J.R. Ramey, Lee Ramey, Chris Ramey, Marc Ramey, Steve "Nish" North and Mike Kenney.

Honorary pallbearers will be Nikki Ramey, Julie Shifflett and Butch Rutherford.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 9 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved