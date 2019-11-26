

Katie Braithwaite, 72, of Strasburg, VA went to be with the Lord the morning of November 22, 2019.



Katie was born November 25, 1946 in East Liverpool, OH. Daughter of Frances Noland.



She is survived by her husband Rick, where they lived in the Oranda community 27 years. She passed away at home, surrounded by her family.



She was proceeded in death by infant son "Stevie".



In addition to her husband, Katie is also survived by two sons, Bobby Mills of IL, and Jimmy Mills of VA; one daughter, Jenny Mills of VA; and sister Vicki Gordon of OH; granddaughters Terrena Mills of AZ and Maria Mills of VA; and three great grandchildren.



Katie was a devoted wife and mom. Her greatest joy was her family and loved plants, flowers, reading, and puzzle books.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Anyone interested in paying their respects may contact the family.