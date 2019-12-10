Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen F. (McElroy) Cotrone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Kathleen McElroy Cotrone passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at MidState Medical Center, Meriden, CT after a brief illness.



She was the wife of the late William Cotrone who passed away in 2007.



Kathleen was born on August 12, 1935 in Meriden, CT, to the late Edward and Emily Kicielinski McElroy.



She graduated from St. Stanislaus School and Meriden High School. Kathleen was a bank teller with CT Bank and Trust where she retired from. She enjoyed being around her extended family and friends and enjoyed time spent at the beach.



She is survived by her brother, William (Kathy) McElroy, Sr., of Woodstock, VA; her niece and nephew, Kelly and Bill McElroy; brother in law, Bob Hogan of CA; cousin, Bill Aitken of Meriden, CT. She is also survived by her close friends Anna Pelletier and Rosemary Cutler. She is also survived by many cousins.



She was pre-deceased by her sister, Rosemary Hogan and her brothers, Francis and Edward McElroy.



A funeral service was held on November 22 in Connecticut. Burial and committal prayers were held at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT on Saturday, November 23.



"and when the fields are fresh and green, I'll take you home again Kathleen" -John McCormack



