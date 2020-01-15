Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen "Kitty" Foltz. View Sign Service Information REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN 1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE. Hagerstown , MD 21742 (301)-733-3575 Visitation 12:00 PM REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN 1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE. Hagerstown , MD 21742 View Map Service 1:00 PM REST HAVEN FUNERAL HOME - HAGERSTOWN 1601 PENNSYLVANIA AVE. Hagerstown , MD 21742 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Kathleen ("Kitty") Augusta Derflinger Foltz, 97, of Homewood at Williamsport, MD died on January 12, 2020 in Woodbridge, VA.



Born August 14, 1922 in Riverton, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe and Fannie Lou Hall Derflinger.



She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Lewis Foltz. Married in 1943, they lived for many years in Halfway, MD.



She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Moler of Woodbridge, VA, and 2 sons, James Foltz of Andover, MA and Stuart Foltz of Champaign, IL. There are 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Agnes Rutherford of Front Royal, VA.



She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Derflinger, killed in World War II, and Neville Derflinger.



She was a graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal and Hagerstown Business School. Beginning in 1974 she operated her own business, Foltz Travel, serving the Hagerstown community for many years. She was an active member of St. Markás Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, participating in many capacities over the years. In 1999 she established and endowed the Norman and Kitty Foltz Scholarship at the Hagerstown Community College.



Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, with the Rev. Stan Steele officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, followed by a reception. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or the Norman and Kitty Foltz Scholarship Fund at Hagerstown Community College, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21742-6590. Kathleen ("Kitty") Augusta Derflinger Foltz, 97, of Homewood at Williamsport, MD died on January 12, 2020 in Woodbridge, VA.Born August 14, 1922 in Riverton, VA, she was the daughter of the late James Monroe and Fannie Lou Hall Derflinger.She was preceded in death by her husband Norman Lewis Foltz. Married in 1943, they lived for many years in Halfway, MD.She is survived by a daughter, Patricia Moler of Woodbridge, VA, and 2 sons, James Foltz of Andover, MA and Stuart Foltz of Champaign, IL. There are 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Agnes Rutherford of Front Royal, VA.She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James Derflinger, killed in World War II, and Neville Derflinger.She was a graduate of Warren County High School in Front Royal and Hagerstown Business School. Beginning in 1974 she operated her own business, Foltz Travel, serving the Hagerstown community for many years. She was an active member of St. Markás Lutheran Church in Hagerstown, participating in many capacities over the years. In 1999 she established and endowed the Norman and Kitty Foltz Scholarship at the Hagerstown Community College.Services will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Avenue, Hagerstown, with the Rev. Stan Steele officiating. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, followed by a reception. Friends will be received at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 601 Washington Avenue, Hagerstown, MD 21740, or the Norman and Kitty Foltz Scholarship Fund at Hagerstown Community College, 11400 Robinwood Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21742-6590. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close