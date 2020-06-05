Kathleen V. Stoneberger
1947 - 2020
Kathleen Virginia Stoneberger, 73, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 18, 1947, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Harold Miller and Louise Frazier Miller.

Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Teresa Presgraves of Edinburg; a son, Jerry Stoneberger of Luray; and one granddaughter, Rebecca Williams and husband Leighton of Fulks Run.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene Stoneberger; and a brother, Eddie Wayne Miller.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by Pastor Jack Haddock.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
187 E. Main Street
Luray, VA 22835
(540) 743-5747
