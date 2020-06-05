

Kathleen Virginia Stoneberger, 73, of Luray, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.



She was born on Feb. 18, 1947, in Luray and was a daughter of the late Harold Miller and Louise Frazier Miller.



Kathleen is survived by a daughter, Teresa Presgraves of Edinburg; a son, Jerry Stoneberger of Luray; and one granddaughter, Rebecca Williams and husband Leighton of Fulks Run.



She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene Stoneberger; and a brother, Eddie Wayne Miller.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray by Pastor Jack Haddock.

