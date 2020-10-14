

On Tuesday, September 23, 2020, Kathryn Elizabeth Tuttle Birnbaum passed away at the age of 78 years, following a long battle with ovarian cancer. In her final days, she was surrounded by family at the Capital Caring Adler Center (formerly Hospice of Northern Virginia). Kathy fought cancer for over 4 1/2 years with dignity and bravery. Her cheerfulness and stubbornness was admired by many of her friends.



She is survived by a large, close-knit extended family, including daughters Teresa Birnbaum, Rebecca Birnbaum, Robin Allen; grandchildren Matthew Fudala, Janine Birnbaum; sister Judith Tria, brothers Carl Tuttle, Paul Tuttle, Ralph Tuttle, John Tuttle, Martin Tuttle and their spouses, children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Bruce Birnbaum in 1998 and her brother Robert Tuttle, Jr. in 2019.



Kathy was a Registered Nurse, and would tell people her career spanned "birth to death", starting out in the nursery at UVA Hospital, later working for the Alexandria Health Department, several nursing homes and Hospice of Northern Virginia as a home health care nurse. It was an obvious choice to spend her final days with Hospice, and when staff came in to care for her, they would tell each other "she is one of us." They made sure that she stayed pain free and well supplied with orange popsicles.



Kathy lived fully and loved adventures, reading ALL the signs and taking the "scenic route". She would schedule her treatments around SCUBA trips and other travels. Recent trips included China to see the terra cotta soldiers and Norway to see the Northern Lights.



She was kind and compassionate, giving time and money to the Fairfax Unitarian Church, the Memorial Society of Northern Virginia, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ organizations, and programs at her Ashby Ponds community for scholarships for staff and indigent funds for fellow residents. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: your local Hospice chapter, Black Lives Matter, or a humanitarian organization of your choice, to honor her lifetime of helping others.



A service to remember Kathy will be scheduled at a later date.

