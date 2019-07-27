Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Lucille "Kaye" (Fugler) Oakes Raditic Messenger. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Kathryn "Kaye" Lucille Fugler (Oakes) (Raditic) Messenger died on Friday, July 26, 2019 after a long illness.



She was born on October 4, 1919 in Centerville, Mississippi to the late Bartley Andrew Fugler and Florence L. Taylor and had been a long time resident of Front Royal.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husbands, Kenneth Noel Oakes, Valentine Raditic and Robert Eugene Messenger; her siblings, Andrew Jackson Fugler (Mary), Bartley Andrew Fugler (Janis, Verina), Robert Fugler (Evelyn, Annelies) and Marie Antoinette Fugler Catron (Lee). She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Gretchen Rebecca Raditic (Fine) Lay (Norvie).



She is survived by her daughter, Diane Annette Oakes Dove (Paul) of Mount Vernon, Ohio and her son, John Bartley Messenger (Marla) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Kathryn was a long time member of the Marlowe Heights Baptist Church in Front Royal where she enjoyed attending Adult Sunday School classes and also attended Home Bible Studies in the community. She was also a member of the Front Royal Garden Club and had perfect attendance for as long as she was physically able to attend. She also enjoyed serving the senior citizens in the area at their Jolly Sixties meetings for many, many years. At age 90 -1/2 she was awarded a Certificate of Service to Warren County Memorial Hospital for 14 years of volunteer service.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Warren County Senior Center, 1217 Commonwealth Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.



A private graveside service will be held at a family site in Falls Church, Virginia.



The family of Mrs. Messenger is being cared for by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA.

