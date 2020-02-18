Kathryn Wilkins LeDane, 89, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22, at 1:00 p.m. at Saumsville Christian Church. Pastor Joe Fleming and Pastor Wendell Schurtz will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg.
Mrs. LeDane was born February 28, 1930 in Maurertown, daughter of the late William Harry Wilkin, Sr. and Hester Kavanaugh Wilkin. She was a 1948 graduate of Woodstock High School and retired from Walton and Smoot Pharmacy in Woodstock. She was a member of Saumsville Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul L. LeDane, Sr.; three sisters, Evelyn Hamrick, Mildred Lambert and Dortha Wilkin Orr and four brothers, Landon Wilkins, Wilbur (Bill) Wilkins, William Harry "Jun" Wilkins, Jr., and A. Marvin Wilkin.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda L. Hulver and husband Greg of Winchester; son, Paul L. "Sonny" LeDane, Jr. and wife Becky of Edinburg; three grandchildren, Kathryn Grace LeDane, Ashlynn Nicole LeDane and Nathaniel Allen Hulver.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saumsville Christian Church, 2035 Saumsville Road, Maurertown, VA 22644.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 18, 2020