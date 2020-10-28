1/1
Kathy (Shifflett) Eamich
1961 - 2020
"It is not how long a life is, but how good the life was that mattered."

Kathy Shifflett Eamich, 59, a resident of Shenandoah Farms, passed away October 22, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center after a brief illness.

Her journey in this life began June 3, 1961 in Fairfax, Virginia, where she was born to be the daughter of the late Marion E. Sharp (Bucky) and Hazel L. Sharp (Sissy).

Kathy grew up in Loudoun County, Virginia where she eventually graduated from Broad Run High School in 1979. She later began to work for Loudoun County Public Schools where she became a bus driver, a position for which she retired from after 33 years of service.

Those who had the pleasure of knowing Kathy were blessed beyond measure and knew that the thing she cherished most in life was her family! Kathy is survived by her husband John Bell and her two children, Christopher Eamich and Anissa Bell. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Madison "Maddie" Mowbray and Alexis Eamich and by her siblings, Tony Shifflett, Brenda Shifflett, Renee Austin, Chuck Sharp and their children whom she loved dearly.

Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church (5852 Howellsville Road, Front Royal, Virginia). Viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral service from 12-1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Upperville, Virginia. (8584 John S. Mosby Highway).

Pallbearers will be Christopher Eamich, Chuck Sharp, Louie Garcia, Collin Conner, Tony Shifflett, and Greg Croson. Honorary Pallbearer will be Charles Sharp Jr. "C.J."

After she is laid to rest, please join the family back at the church for a celebration of life. Anyone who wishes to bring a dish, may do so.

Services will be handled by Maddox Funeral Home. If you wish to send flowers, please send them directly to the church or in lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to hug your loved ones or do the things you have always wanted to do as time waits for no one. If you so choose, a donation may be made in memory of Kathy to her favorite charity, St. Jude.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church
OCT
30
Funeral service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Shenandoah Farms Baptist Church
OCT
30
Burial
Ivy Hill Cemetery
