Katie Carpenter, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.Katie was born January 24, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Carson and Clara Elizabeth Henry Carpenter. She worked as a seamstress for Jackson Furniture Company. Katie loved playing Bingo, sewing, Elvis Presley and she never met a stranger.Surviving are her sister Patty Zimmermann and husband Terry of Winchester.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.