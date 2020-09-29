1/1
Katie Carpenter
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katie Carpenter, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Katie was born January 24, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Carson and Clara Elizabeth Henry Carpenter. She worked as a seamstress for Jackson Furniture Company. Katie loved playing Bingo, sewing, Elvis Presley and she never met a stranger.

Surviving are her sister Patty Zimmermann and husband Terry of Winchester.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved