Katie Carpenter, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Katie was born January 24, 1946, in Front Royal, Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Carson and Clara Elizabeth Henry Carpenter. She worked as a seamstress for Jackson Furniture Company. Katie loved playing Bingo, sewing, Elvis Presley and she never met a stranger.
Surviving are her sister Patty Zimmermann and husband Terry of Winchester.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.