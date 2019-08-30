Katie Mae Orndorff Whittington, 96, of the Zepp community, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Whittington will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Cedar Creek Christian Church with Pastor Wayne Racey officiating. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery.
Mrs. Whittington was born March 17, 1923 in Zepp, VA, a daughter of the late Hermas E. and Fannie E. Herbaugh Orndorff.
Mrs. Whittington was a member of the Cedar Creek Christian Church and was the wife of the late Omer Hunter Whittington.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three children, Harold Whittington, Loretta Moore and Jean Racey.
Survivors include her children, Jack Whittington and wife Anna of Middletown, VA, Linda Haun and husband John of Woodstock, VA, and Sandra Click and husband Robert of New Market, VA; her daughter-in-law, Judy Whittington of Strasburg, VA; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Hal Whittington, Keith Click, Jeremy Haun, Billy Ford, Lloyd Click, and Andrew Fusaro.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stover Funeral Home.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to Cedar Creek Christian Church, Building Fund, 5373 Zepp Road, Maurertown, VA 22644.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 30, 2019