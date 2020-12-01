1/
Katrine Ann (Coffelt) Defibaugh
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Katrine Ann Coffelt Defibaugh, 52, of Edinburg passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

She was born on February 14, 1968 in Germany, the daughter of the late Robert Coffelt and Monique Maxie Coffelt.
She was the widow of Steven Defibaugh.

Katrine is survived by her children, Johnny, Jennifer, and James; a sister, Sandy Wealthy; a great niece, Hailey; two grandchildren, Austin and Athena.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at Cedarwood Cemetery with Pastor William Shifflett officiating.

Friends may view and sign the book at Valley Funeral Service, Bowman's Crossing from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved