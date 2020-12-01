Katrine Ann Coffelt Defibaugh, 52, of Edinburg passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020.
She was born on February 14, 1968 in Germany, the daughter of the late Robert Coffelt and Monique Maxie Coffelt.
She was the widow of Steven Defibaugh.
Katrine is survived by her children, Johnny, Jennifer, and James; a sister, Sandy Wealthy; a great niece, Hailey; two grandchildren, Austin and Athena.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, 11:00 AM at Cedarwood Cemetery with Pastor William Shifflett officiating.
Friends may view and sign the book at Valley Funeral Service, Bowman's Crossing from 11 AM to 5 PM.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.