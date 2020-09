Kay Cooper passed on to be with our Lord and Savior September 11.She was born in Winchester, Virginia March 13, 1947, to Marion Cooper Sr. and Mary (Ridings) Cooper. She was preceded in death by her mother and father.Kay is survived by her brother, Charles Cooper, Jr., and wife Cheryl of Stephens City, several nieces and nephews.Celebration of Life 2-4 p.m. September 25, DCSVA Chapel, 106 Hyde Ct, Stephens City, VA.View online condolences at www.dcsva.com