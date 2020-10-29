1/1
Keith Hamilton Tolson
1979 - 2020
Keith Hamilton Tolson, 41, was murdered October 27, 2020 in Middletown, VA.

He is survived by family in Front Royal, VA, including his beloved son, Bryce Hamilton Tolson; stepchildren, Bianca Renee Cooley and Charles Denver Bailey III; brother Brandon Tolson and his partner Megan Clark; father Donnie Tolson, stepmother Connemara Tolson and two nephews, Braxton Tolson and Nikolas Tolson.

His birth mother, Mary Windle, and brother J. C. Tolson predeceased Keith.

Funeral arrangements are not finalized at this time.

Friends may donate in Keith's memory to the Shenandoah Shores Volunteer Fire Department or any non-profit dealing with drug addiction.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 29, 2020.
October 28, 2020
We had some good times at Taco Bell I keep the memories close everyone will miss you homie
Michael Mulcahy
Friend
