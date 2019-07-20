Keith Martin Funkhouser passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at his home.
Keith was born December 9, 1952, son of the late Calvin B. and L. Elaine (Rinker) Funkhouser.
Keith was predeceased by his brothers, Charles (Punk) and Marvin (Dood) Funkhouser.
He is survived by a daughter, Amy Thomale; two granddaughters, Cecily and Caylan Thomale; stepsons, Jeffrey Clinedinst and Micheal Cullers; a sister, Melody Funkhouser, nephews; Leonard, Lane, Lorne and James Funkhouser; nieces, Magan Alkire and Meredith Weaver; and many extended family.
At Keith's request, his body has been donated to science and there will be no memorial service.
Keith would like to be remembered for his love of carpentry, driving a tractor trailer, and his love of life.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 20, 2019