Kenneth Albert Cook
1949 - 2020
Kenneth Albert Cook, 71, of New Market, died December 4, 2020 at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, VA.

Kenneth was born September 19, 1949 in Stuart, Oklahoma and was the son of the late Faris Edward and Velma Lee Maynard Cook.

He worked for Howell Metal. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1971. He was a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America and the New Market American Legion.

On September 19, 1981 he married the former Vearl Eagle who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter; Karen Fleming of Fort Seybert, WV, two step-sons; Robert Gutierrez of Quicksburg, VA, James Gutierrez of New Market, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers; Howard Cook, Cyril Cook and Darrin Cook and a sister; Wilma Crowder.

He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

A Service will be held Thursday 2:00 PM at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. Seating will be limited to the family first. Burial will be at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.

Kenneth will be open for viewing Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 am to 7 pm. at the funeral home, masks and social distancing will be required at viewing and funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1061, 8719 Colesville Rd. Suite 100, Silver Spring MD. 20910.

On line condolence may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
DEC
9
Viewing
09:00 - 07:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
DEC
10
Service
02:00 PM
Grandle Funeral Home, Inc. - Broadway
