Mr. Kenneth Daniel Keller, 86, of Edinburg, VA passed peacefully on December 20, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by loved ones, both in person and in thoughts and prayers.



At the request of Mr. Keller, services and burial will be conducted privately at a later date.



Mr. Keller was born March 13, 1933 a son of late Harry & Pauline Rhodes Keller of Toms Brook, VA. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a brother Paul Keller, father of Dale Keller and Lisa Keller.



Mr. Keller married Gene Maphis Keller and they had four children: Barbara K. Johnson (Randy) of Assaria, KS; Diann K. Austin (John) of Falls Church, VA; Douglas M. Keller of Toms Brook, VA and K. David Keller (Susan) of Leesburg, VA and one step-granddaughter, Diana Angelilli. He loved watching them whether it was at a basketball game, concert, or other activity big and small. He was a very devoted father to not only his children but also cared for his step-children and extended family as if they were his own.



He later married the late Patsy Marie Bly Keller and gained three step-children: Tracey L. Powell, Teresa L. Hinkle (Ronnie), Christopher J. Lovegrove (companion Doris Jean Long) along with numerous step-grandchildren.



Mr. Keller is survived by one sister Genevieve Bursey of Winchester and her children, Steve Bursey, Karen Barbour and the late Jim Bursey.



Mr. Keller will be greatly missed by many, yet alive in the hearts of his family and friends forever.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Toms Brook Vol. Fire Department and Woodstock Vol. Rescue Squad.



