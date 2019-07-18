

A long time resident of Alexandria, VA, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 99.



He was the beloved husband of the late Hilda Miller; loving father of David Miller (Marilus), Dawn Welch, and the late Denise Miller.



He is also survived by one of his three sisters; four of his seven brothers; three grandchildren; one great grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews .



He will be dearly missed by many.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 100 W. Luray Ave., Alexandria VA 22301. Interment directly following in Mt. Comfort Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Capital Caring Hospice Services.



Arrangements are being handled by Jefferson Funeral Chapel, Alexandria, VA.