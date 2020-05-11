Kenneth Howard Beauchamp
1959 - 2020
Kenneth Howard Beauchamp, 61 of Winchester, VA went to be with his God in Heaven on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Kenneth was born January 23, 1959 in Arlington, VA and the son of Sally Burton Beauchamp and the late Carroll "Beau" H. Beauchamp, III.

He was a member of the Middletown United Methodist Church and also attended Round Hill United Methodist Church.

He was the owner of Beauchamp's Masonry and Hardscapes of Winchester, VA. Kenneth was a life member of the Middletown Fire and Rescue and received Firefighter of the Year in 1986. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, Southern Grays Camp #1831 where he was presented to for Meritorious and Dedicated Service to the Southern Cause Turner Ashby Camp #1567. He was also a registered Cherokee Indian with the Broken Lance Tribe of Georgia. Kenneth was also an Eagle Scout of the Boy Scouts of the United States.

Kenneth enjoyed making Shaker reproduction furniture, performing in Living History as a Confederate soldier, a member of the NRA and a huge Trump supporter.

In addition to his mother and beloved dog, Mia, he is survived by sisters; Pam Seitz (Bill Fish) of Strasburg, VA, Kathleen Horton (Tom Clymer) of Paw Paw, WV, Brenda Miller (Tommy) of Edinburg, VA; 16 nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephew, two estranged daughters and two estranged granddaughters.

He was proceeded in death by his sister, Kimberly Beauchamp.

Friends will be received Wednesday from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. in Phelps's Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive, Winchester, VA. Proper social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

www.phelpsfunerals.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
