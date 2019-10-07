Kenneth Robert Coleman Sr., 84, of Edinburg passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 at his home. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday October 11, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren. Pastor George Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the United States Navy and The Woodstock American Legion.
Ken was born January 2, 1935 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He was the son of the late Henry and Elizabeth Beck Coleman. He was President/Owner of Coleman Microwave Company, a small business that he started in his garage in the mid 70's. He served in the US Navy as a 2nd class petty officer during the Korean Conflict and received a bachelor's degree in engineering. One of his biggest passions was flying, the sky was a second home to Ken. Being a pilot, golfer, boxer (in his youth), and boater were a few of his many joys in life. His biggest passion was always his family and friends. Ken touched so many hearts during his time on earth and had an incredible lust for life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Witzel Coleman; a sister, Elizabeth Errico and a brother, Jack Coleman.
Kenneth is survived by a son Kenneth R. Coleman Jr. and wife Debra of Merrimack, New Hampshire; 2 daughters, Kimberly C. Emswiller and husband Martin of Maurertown, Virginia and Nancy C. Bowers and husband Robert of Edinburg, Virginia; 2 brothers, Ronald Coleman and wife Theresa of Edinburg, Virginia and Lawrence Coleman of Jersey City, New Jersey; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Justin Bowers, Joshua Emswiller, David Emswiller, Jordan Emswiller, Robert Gibson and Dana Braithwaite.
The family will receive friends from 6-9 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Antioch Church of the Brethren.
Those who prefer making a donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the Autism Society of America 4340 East-West Highway Suite 350 Bethesda Maryland 20814.
Known by many as Pop, Kenneth was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 7, 2019