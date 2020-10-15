Kenneth "Kenny" Turner Sr., after a short battle with leukemia, entered peacefully into eternal rest with his heavenly father on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 55.
Kenny was born on September 23, 1965 in Washington, D.C. and was the youngest of three children born to Charles William Turner and Emma Catherine Ciatto.
Kenny is survived by his son, Kenneth Turner Jr.; daughter, Katrina Gochenour, son-in-law, Allen Gochenour, granddaughter, Baleigh Marie Gochenour; sister Carolyn Jones; sister, Arlene Kennedy and brother-in-law Bill Kennedy as well as a host of family and friends whom he loved dearly.
Kenny lived in the Shenandoah Valley. He worked for Pirtle Construction for the past 28 years. Kenny enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, bluegrass music and his ultimate passion, woodworking. He was an artist. Over his lifetime, he crafted many beautiful wooden pieces for his family, friends and those in the community. He never met a stranger and was always smiling.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg, Virginia. A service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, Virginia. A private graveside service will follow the service at the fairgrounds. A social gathering will be held at 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The family requests that masks and social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Valley Funeral Service re: Kenneth Turner Sr.'s burial fund. Address for Valley Funeral Service is 14116 South Middle Road, Edinburg, Virginia 22824.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.