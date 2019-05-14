Kenneth William Shenk, 60, of Quicksburg, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born April 25, 1959 in Washington, D.C., son of the late James Franklin and Nancy Lee Langham Shenk.
He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by a daughter, Rebecca Frost of Toms Brook; a son, William Shenk of Quicksburg; a step-son, Joshua Schmidt of Mt. Jackson; three sisters, Joy Shenk, Mary Jane Shenk, and Cathy Shenk; two brothers, Richard Shenk and Robert Shenk; and eight grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
The family will receive friends at his home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 14, 2019