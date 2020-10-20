Kennith James Knott, 80, of Luray, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Skyview Spring Nursing and Rehab.
A funeral service for Kennith will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home 105 W. Main St. Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Andy Seastrom officiating. Guests are welcome to gather one hour prior to the service. Entombment will take place at Panorama Memorial Gardens following the service.
Kennith was born on November 30, 1939 in Luray to the late Raymond and Evelyn Knott. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra R. Knott; daughter, Robin Lewis; and his foster son, Mike Burke.
Kennith was a social man and had friends everywhere he went. He was a United States Air Force Veteran, a member of Stanley Baptist Church and a member of both the Moose Lodge in Front Royal and Eagles Lodge in New Market.
Surviving Kennith is his son, Robert Knott and wife Heather of Luray; his daughter Sandra D. Knott of Luray; his sister Deloris Cooper of Front Royal; his grandchildren Kayla Knott, Brooke Knott, Alicia Knott, Michael Fristoe, Josh Lewis and Michael Housden; his great grandchildren, Miley Good, Kase Housden, Brady Fristoe, Marley Fristoe, Parker Fristoe, Alex Fristoe, Easton Lewis and Jordan Lewis; his nieces and nephews, Bambie Compher, R.J. Cooper and Chip Cooper; and numerous other extended family members.
Pallbearers will be Eric Beahm, Bill Everly, R.J. Cooper, Chip Cooper, Tony Cubbage and Peanut Comer.
A visitation will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Page County Animal Shelter at 1261 Goodrich Rd, Stanley, VA 22851.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com