Kevin A. Coon, 55, of Front Royal Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was born to Ronald L. and Barbara (Stiteler) Coon, in Kittanning.
Kevin was a loving and devoted husband and father. He brought great joy and laughter to those around him. He will be missed terribly by anyone who came in contact with him, even if for only a moment. He had a big heart and made sure those around him were taken care of.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer (Smith) Coon, Front Royal, VA; a daughter, Vanessa R. Coon, Front Royal, VA; a son, Alex Coon, and wife Amber of Strasburg, VA; his father, Ronald Coon, Valier; a sister, Tami Horner and husband Greg, of Reynoldsville; a brother, Randy L. Coon and wife Tina, of Punxsutawney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Coon, and a daughter Jessica Coon.
Services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, MD 20852; American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org, or the , www2.heart.org.
The McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 31, 2020