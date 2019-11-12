|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin G. Miller Sr..
Kevin G. Miller, Sr., former State Senator, 89, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Mr. Miller was born, September 22, 1930, in Denny, North Carolina, and was the son of the late, Sheridan F. And Lizzie Funkhouser Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Archie Miller, and his beloved daughter, Lora Gail Miller.
The Miller family moved to Woodstock, Virginia in 1946. Kevin remained in Wilkesboro to complete High School and graduated with the class of 1948. Residing with a family friend, he drove the school bus to earn his keep. He attended Elk Baptist Church and Ferguson School. Kevin enlisted in the Army and served on Okinawa during the Korean Conflict and worked as a diesel mechanic. He served in the military from 1949 - 1952.
He went to Madison College on the GI Bill and graduated with a BS Education in 1957 and MS Education in 1959, later earning a CPA Certification in 1972. He taught Business Courses for San Diego, CA City Schools and at Frederick College in Maryland.
Working for the IRS in Charlottesville, Virginia offices as an auditor, he later become Madison College's first Accounting teacher in 1969, retiring Professor Emeritus in 1995.
Kevin was a proud Mountain-Valley Republican and became active in politics. In 1975, he ran unsuccessfully for Harrisonburg Clerk of Court. He was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 1978, serving 2 terms before running an unsuccessful campaign for the US Congress, 6th District of Virginia. In 1983, he was elected to the State Senate of Virginia, representing Virginia's 26th District, serving 5 terms before retiring in 2003.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Thompson Miller; children, Kevin G. Miller, Jr. "KG" of Harrisonburg, and Stephanie Schaefer and husband, Jonathan of Waynesboro, VA; sisters, Wanda Walsh and Diane Warren and husband, Bill of Woodstock; brothers, Frank Miller and wife, Patsy of Strasburg, and Clinton Miller and wife, Linda of Woodstock; sisters-in-law, Jane Miller of Woodstock and Chris Miller of San Diego, CA, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 2 - 3 p.m., Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 12, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|