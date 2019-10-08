Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Andrews Catholic Church 800 NW 5th St Moore, OK 73160 Send Flowers Obituary



Kim S. Flis, a 25-year veteran, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 66.Kim was born to Stanley and Isabelle Flis (Huffman) on January 22, 1953 in Washington, DC.Kim Flis is looking down on us right now and hoping that we don't take the gift of life for granted because he never did. Kim may have lived quietly but he took every opportunity to do good. In 1984, he ran into a burning home across snow and ice in his bare feet wearing only pants to save the life of a two-year-old neighbor boy.He believed in family and strongly in second chances because his marriage to his beloved wife Denise was a second chance at happiness that he treasured.Many of the things Kim loved most centered around his family and close friends. He was a passionate fan of OU football - Boomer Sooner! Good with his hands, he was a lifelong learner adding more skills to his tool belt even in retirement, earning a precision machining certificate just for fun. He spent hours creating, building, or fixing things for the people he loved. No project was too big or too small. He built fences to keep his grandchildren safe and busy boards to challenge their minds. He fixed cars for strangers one of whom would become his wife and built elaborate props for the Moore High School band performances during his children's time there.A career military man, he served in the US Air Force for 25 years and traveled around the globe from Turkey (one of his favorite places) to the Korean demilitarized zone for his final assignment. Kim retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in 2001 and continued to serve as a civilian at Tinker Air Force Base until his final retirement in December 2018.He will be remembered as a hero by more than the loving family he leaves behind which includes Denise, his loving and devoted wife; his daughters, Malea D'Amico (Dave, husband) of NC, Jennifer Flis of NY, and Kelly Hanlon (Bryce, husband); his son, Daniel Patterson, both of OK; his sister, Carrie Plauger (Danny, husband) of Fort Valley, VA; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Julia, Graeme and Nora; and several nieces and nephews. He was a proud Poppie and cherished the time he spent with his grandkids or building things for them.A Memorial Service will be held Thursday October 10 at 6 p.m. at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Moore.In lieu of flowers, per Kim's wishes, the family asks for donations to the Saint Anthony Foundation. Checks can be made out to the Saint Anthony Foundation with a designation of Kim Flis in the comment line designating the funds to directly benefit the infusion center where he received such compassionate care during his battle with cancer.Please send donations to: The Frank C Love Cancer Institute at St Anthonyc/o Shawn Morrison1011 N. Dewey Ave, Ste 100OKC, OK 73102 Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

