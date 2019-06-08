Northern Virginia Daily

Kimberly Ann Miller (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Kimberly Ann Miller, 68, of Maurertown, passed away at her home June 6, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Pastor John Fogle will officiate.

Kim was born April 6, 1951, the daughter of the late Joseph and Lavertta Johnson Wisby.

Kim did clerical work for over 40 years, which included Allegheny Realty and Shentel.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Abby Gregory.

Kim is survived by two sons, Clayton Allison and wife Dana of Maurertown, and Chip Collins; a granddaughter, Morgan Allison; and a special friend, Frances Moran.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

