

Foreman, Kimberly G., age 61, of Orange City, FL., passed away at her home May 13, 2020.



She was born August 6, 1958 in Winchester, VA and was a graduate of John Handley High School.



Kim is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Joyce Foreman, and brother Brad Foreman.



She is survived by her brothers Jeff and Keith, two sisters-in-law Roseann and Vicki, and several nieces and nephews.

