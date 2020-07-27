Kitty Blanche Moore, a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 87, Kitty was born on February 6, 1933 in Del Rio, Tennessee to Charles and Beulah Moore. Kitty married the love of her life, Robert Moore, on August 15, 1952. They moved to Fairfax, Virginia where they raised their two sons. Later in life they retired to Bentonville, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Kitty at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Darryl Waller officiating. Following the services a procession will lead us to Culpeper National Cemetery for the Internment.
Kitty loved to spend her time crocheting blankets for those she loved the most. When the weather was nice you could find her sitting on her back porch watching the birds or working in her flower beds.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moore; four brothers, Dawson Moore, Jesse Moore, Arthor Moore and Arthell Moore; and two sisters, Vestorea Green and Loree Green.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Moore (Gina) and Robert Moore Jr. (Doreen); four siblings, Joseph Moore, Wayne Moore, Cora Lou Kelly and Buretta Cornell; four grandchildren, Jason Moore, Jessica Carroll, Melissa Carter and Kristen Mathis; and eight great- grandchildren.
The Moore family would like to start receiving guests at 9:30 a.m. before the beginning of the service.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com