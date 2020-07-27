1/
Kitty Blanche Moore
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kitty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kitty Blanche Moore, a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 87, Kitty was born on February 6, 1933 in Del Rio, Tennessee to Charles and Beulah Moore. Kitty married the love of her life, Robert Moore, on August 15, 1952. They moved to Fairfax, Virginia where they raised their two sons. Later in life they retired to Bentonville, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held for Kitty at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Darryl Waller officiating. Following the services a procession will lead us to Culpeper National Cemetery for the Internment.

Kitty loved to spend her time crocheting blankets for those she loved the most. When the weather was nice you could find her sitting on her back porch watching the birds or working in her flower beds.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Moore; four brothers, Dawson Moore, Jesse Moore, Arthor Moore and Arthell Moore; and two sisters, Vestorea Green and Loree Green.

She is survived by her two sons, Michael Moore (Gina) and Robert Moore Jr. (Doreen); four siblings, Joseph Moore, Wayne Moore, Cora Lou Kelly and Buretta Cornell; four grandchildren, Jason Moore, Jessica Carroll, Melissa Carter and Kristen Mathis; and eight great- grandchildren.

The Moore family would like to start receiving guests at 9:30 a.m. before the beginning of the service.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Interment
Culpeper National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved