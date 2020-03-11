Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Edgar Wright. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Kyle Edgar Wright, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia died on March 9, 2020, in the hospice facility of Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, at Maddox Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. conducted by Pastor Calvin Lowder. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal with military honors.



Mr. Wright was born January 20, 1934 in Kilmarnock, son of Hazile Algoe and Mary Olin Bible Wright. He was a 1953 graduate of Warren County High School. While in high school he was known as "Mr. Basketball". He averaged 15 points per game and was the sixth highest scorer in the district. He also was a defensive halfback in football. In baseball he played shortstop and second base. He was captain of all three teams. He attended Shepherd College, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.



He was a Korean War veteran serving in the U. S. Army. He served in the South Pacific and participated in Operation Castle, an atomic test at Eniwetok Proving Ground, Marshall Islands in the winter of 1954.



Mr. Wright was a retired foreman with Avtex of Front Royal.



He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 824 Winchester. He was a member for over 60 years of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion.



He was an avid pool player and card player.



Surviving are his sister Della Irene Burke; nieces and nephews Ruth Clatterbuck, Sharon Maddox and her husband Arthur, Sue Mahoney, Rosemary Davner and her husband Tom, Leah Lowe and her husband Dave, John Cash and his wife Valerie, and William Cash; and many great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sister Nina Mae Cash; a niece Christine Cash; and two great nieces Jennifer Dodson and Wendy Dodson.



Pallbearers will be Richard Kinsey, William Kinsey, Kyle Maddox, Jason Mahoney, Thomas Mahoney, Willen Cash, and Zach Lowe.



Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion.



The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Maddox Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion. 22 W 8th St., Front Royal, VA 22630

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Warren Memorial Hospital and the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



