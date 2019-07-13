Kyle Shelby Hanson, 22, of Woodstock, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Antioch Church of the Brethren, 23502 Senedo Road, Woodstock. The Reverend George Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow in Saumsville Cemetery in Maurertown.
Kyle was born July 29, 1996 in Winchester, son of Shelby Lee Hanson and Valerie Winner Hanson.
He was a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren. He participated in Little League baseball and football.
He was a 2014 graduate of Central High School where he ran track and cross country and had attended Lord Fairfax Community College.
He was beginning his career as a Federal Security Officer and was a member of the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Margaret Hanson; uncle, John Winner; great aunt, Linda Smith; and great uncle, Alvin Mauck.
Surviving, along with his parents, are his brother, Collin Lee Hanson at home; grandparents, Susie and Jerry Hanson of Edinburg and Bonnie and Richard Winner of Woodstock; great grandmother, Christine McNair of Woodstock; aunts and uncles, Amanda Hanson-Kibler and family of Woodstock, Michelle Winner and family of Edinburg, Erik Winner and family of Strasburg, Jason Winner and family of Woodstock, and Russell Winner and family of Woodstock; and numerous nieces, nephews, great aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Collin Hanson, Russell Winner, Erik Winner, Jason Winner, Alex Kelley, Trevor Rick, Ethan Racey, and Kobie Hullihen.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kyle Hanson Memorial Fund, C/O Amanda Hanson-Kibler, 1091 Saumsville Road, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 13, 2019