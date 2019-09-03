Guest Book View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Sydenstricker United Methodist Church Chapel 8508 Hooes Road Springfield , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Lamont Elvin Orndorff, 69, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Sydenstricker United Methodist Church Chapel, 8508 Hooes Road, Springfield, Virginia 22153 with the Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin and the Rev. Alfred Woods officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.



As the owner of Springtime Garden Center, Lamont was surrounded by flowers every day and requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church, 14 West First Street, Front Royal or to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal to support his strong love for animals.



Lamont was born July 4, 1950 in Alexandria, Virginia to the late Ernest Alfonzo and Grace Virginia Hall Orndorff.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine Peverill; and three brothers, Ernest, Gene and Clyde Orndorff.



Survivors include his wife, Ann Orndorff; son, Colby Orndorff (Michella); daughter, Amanda Feaster (Michael); two grandsons, Bryce Orndorff and Christian Feaster; two cats that adopted him, Scooter and Mylie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Colby Orndorff, Bryce Orndorff, Greg Orndorff, Tristan Turner, John Price, Denny Woolwine, Cody Hafferman and Scott Biggar.



Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Feaster, Mike Feaster, Gary Totten, Herb Harrison, Bobby Shepherd and Bobby Perry.



The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. today, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



