Landon Lee Shaw, 69 of Maurertown passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. Services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock. Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Landon was born August 26, 1950 in Woodstock, VA. He was the son of the late Charles Sr and Mary Shrum Shaw. Landon was a member of the American Legion Post # 199, Woodstock Moose # 575. He was a hard worker and was a lifelong brick mason. He loved socializing and sharing with his friends and family from the Moose and beyond. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Shaw Jr. and a stepson, James "Jimmy" Ferguson Jr.
Landon is survived by his loving wife Debra; 2 sons, Michael Shaw and wife Leslie, Brent Shaw and wife Donna Williams; a daughter, Aleca Miller and husband Charles; 2 sisters, Dolores Bennett and Jeanie Swartz; 2 brothers, Robert and Frank Shaw; 10 grandchildren, Keith Brill, Justina Brill, Landon Shaw, Alexis Shaw, Kayla Williams, Krista Ferguson, Charles Manie Miller Jr, Joshua Hamilton, Sara Miller, Kendal Miller and Colby Shaw and 8 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be JR. Clinedinst, Frankie Shaw, Robert Shaw, Charles Miller, Richard "Doc" Lambert, Colby Shaw, Joey Shrum and Mike Armentout.
Family night will be from 6-8 P.M. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 29, 2019