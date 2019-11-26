Larry Allen Costello, 54, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly On Sunday, November 24, 2019, in the Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will at Mount Zion Cemetery, Masontown, WV.
Larry was born on November 13, 1965, in Morgantown, West Virginia son of Gay Harold Costello and Norma Jean Pifer Costello of Kingwood, West Virginia. He was working for Fairfax County Schools.
Surviving are his wife Atjima Costello; Parents Gay Harold and Norma Jean Costello of Kingwood, West Virginia; three daughters Bethany Costello and husband Marco of Front Royal, Breeann Snipes and husband John of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Poi Costello of Front Royal; one brother Tony Costello of Centreville; one sister Julie Lynn Costello and fiance Dan of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and four grandchildren Haidyn, Zora, Aubree, and Grayson.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019