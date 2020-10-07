Larry Anthony "Nick" Nicholson, 72, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at his home.
Nick was born July 1, 1948 in Woodstock, son of the late Charlotte Marston Nicholson and Irskel Nicholson. He was a 1966 graduate of Central High School and an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He formerly worked at Rocco, Wholesome Foods and as water treatment plant manager for the Town of Edinburg. He was a member of Palmyra Christian Church, Edinburg, VFW Post 2447 and the Massanutten Tractor Club.
He is survived by two aunts, Vivian Ryan of Mt. Jackson and Jean Short of Edinburg; uncle, Doug Marston of Mt. Jackson; special friend, Annabel Walter of Fort Valley and several cousins.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edinburg VFW Post 2447, 100 Veterans Way, Edinburg, VA. 22824.
Cremation Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.