Larry David Rinker, 70, of Toms Brook, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his home. A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date.
Mr. Rinker was born June 13, 1949 in Woodstock, son of the late Paul Irving Rinker and Ruth Catherine Grove Rinker. He formerly worked at the Shenandoah Valley Press for over 30 years and for Shenandoah County.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Carolyn Warren Rinker whom he married on August 3, 1973 and son, L. David Rinker of Winchester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Shenandoah County Humane Society, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Heishman Funeral Service Branch, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 7, 2019