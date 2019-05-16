Larry Eugene "Big Daddy" Frye, 68, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Frye was born July 11, 1950 in New Market, son of the late Ripley Eugene Frye and Fern Weatherholtz Frye.
He was a carpenter, and a member of Mt. Jackson Moose Lodge and New Market Eagles.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Shirkey; and brothers, Doug and Ronnie Frye.
Larry is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lou Poole Frye, whom he married May 25, 1991; four children, Michael Everette Kohrt and wife Lisa of Bristow, Jonathan Scott Kohrt of Culpeper, Shawn Christopher Poole and wife Christie of Killeen, TX, and Brandy Poole Lara and husband Matias of Mt. Jackson; two sisters, Patricia Showman and husband Ray of Woodstock, and Ellen Hepner and husband Rick of Mt. Jackson; and four grandchildren, Storm and Noah Kohrt, Brandon Poole, and Laurena Lara.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork, Suite 405 Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Larry was a dedicated family man and enjoyed spending time with his friends and working on his cars.
He was a silent angel to many people in need, showing up with his tools to help any way he could.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 16, 2019