On Friday, October 23, 2020, Larry Leon LeHew passed away at his beloved home, Bel Air.
Larry was born on February 14, 1937, in Front Royal, Virginia to Eva Rosalie and Homer Clyde LeHew. He was a lifelong resident and a direct descendant of Peter LeHew who was accredited with the founding of LeHewtown, which later became Front Royal.
Larry was a 1955 graduate of Warren County High School. Soon after graduation, he found himself in the water well drilling business. A career lasting until his death.
When he wasn't working, which he almost always was, he sang with the likes of Bing Crosby, Gary U.S. Bonds, Freddy Fender and Patsy Cline. He shared a stage with the Platters, Danny & the Juniors and the group Peter, Paul, and Mary.
His greatest passion, other than people, was horses. Since the 1960's, Larry bred some of the finest horses in the area which, still today, compete up and down the East Coast. More than once, he had the best horse on the grounds at Charles Town. He fox hunted for 50 years and was Master of the Rappahannock Hunt for 20 years and then Master of the Thornton Hill Hounds for 20 more.
Preceded in death by his parents, Larry is survived by his wife of 28 years Pamela L. LeHew, his sons Larry L. LeHew, Jr. and wife Mary, Jeffrey L. LeHew and wife Sondra and daughter Wendy LeHew-Condrell and husband Bill, two sisters Lorraine LeHew Hultquist, husband Arne deceased and Linda LeHew Smith and husband Bobby, five grandchildren Jeffrey (Jay) LeHew, Jr., Lindsay LeHew, Nicholas LeHew, Jade Condrell and Gray Condrell who truly loved their larger than life "Big Dad". In addition, there are several nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held Friday, October 30 at 3 PM at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. After entombment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, the family will gather with friends at Bel Air to celebrate a local legend.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey LeHew, Jr., Nicholas LeHew, Jake Campbell, Dr. William Condrell, Robert Smith and John Hultquist. Honorary pallbearers will be Dell Ennis, John Marlow, Gary Settle, Ralph Smith, Charles Sims, Edwin Eastham and Arne D. Hultquist.
Contributions can be made to the; Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
