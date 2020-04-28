Larry R. Reil, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 in the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
Services will be private.
Mr. Reil was born January 8, 1939, in Riverton, Virginia son of the late Robert Austin and Alma Virginia Williams Reil. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose #829 in Front Royal and a member of the Winchester Eagles Club aerie 824 and was inducted in the Warren County Football Hall of Fame. Mr. Reil retired after many dedicated years as a supervisor from the Watergate at Landmark.
Surviving are a daughter Nikki Reil and companion Tommy Lawson of Front Royal; brother Tom Reil and wife Edie of Front Royal; sister Wanda Boyd of Front Royal; grandson Bailey Russell Lawson of Front Royal; two nieces Kelly R. Auchmoody and husband Blake of Richmond and Stacey R. Athey and husband the Honorable Clay Athey of Front Royal; and a nephew Jeffrey Reil and wife Donna of New Mexico.
Mr. Reil was preceded in death by his parents; sister Marie Knox and brother Bob Reil; and two nephews Mike Knox and Shannon Reil.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 28, 2020