Larry Richard Gochenour, 80, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Private burial will be held at a later date.
He was the son of the late Ralph and Evelyn Gochenour of Woodstock.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Gochenour; three daughters, Robin (Bobby) Grubbs, Melissa (William) Andrews, and Michelle (Rick) Koontz; five grandchildren, Cory Grubbs, Jay (Martha) Andrews, Jonathan Koontz, Justin Koontz, and Shelby (Bryon) Flick; and seven great grandchildren. Larry is also survived by a brother Stephen (Joan) Gochenour; and nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald; and grandson, Robby Grubbs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC, 2395 Readus Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Donate Life Virginia, 9200 Arboretum Parkway # 104, North Chesterfield, VA 23236.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 8, 2019