Northern Virginia Daily

Larry Richard Gochenour

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss! Praying for the family!"
    - Eddie Sherman
Service Information
Dellinger Funeral Home
157 North Main Street
Woodstock, VA
22664
(540)-459-2199
Obituary
Send Flowers


Larry Richard Gochenour, 80, of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Private burial will be held at a later date.

He was the son of the late Ralph and Evelyn Gochenour of Woodstock.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jean Gochenour; three daughters, Robin (Bobby) Grubbs, Melissa (William) Andrews, and Michelle (Rick) Koontz; five grandchildren, Cory Grubbs, Jay (Martha) Andrews, Jonathan Koontz, Justin Koontz, and Shelby (Bryon) Flick; and seven great grandchildren. Larry is also survived by a brother Stephen (Joan) Gochenour; and nephews and nieces.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald; and grandson, Robby Grubbs.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley Chapel UMC, 2395 Readus Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or Donate Life Virginia, 9200 Arboretum Parkway # 104, North Chesterfield, VA 23236.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.

Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.