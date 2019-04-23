Larry Thomas Funkhouser, 71, of Arlington, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, from health complications, at his home.
A Graveside service for Mr. Funkhouser will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Riverview Cemetery in Strasburg, Virginia.
Larry was born November 9, 1947 in Arlington, Virginia and was a lifetime area resident.
A fine athlete, he had an illustrious sports career at Wakefield High School, earning Varsity letters in three sports. Larry graduated from Guilford College, and was co-captain of the football team.
He later joined the Marine Corps.
He was a teacher and coach.
Larry's favorite pastime was enjoying baseball, football, basketball and other sports. He was a big Washington Nationals and Redskins fan.
He was a kind, generous, and humble man who lived a quiet life in Arlington and had many lifelong friends throughout the Northern Virginia area.
He is survived by his niece, Shelly of Williamsburg, Virginia; nephew, Brian and great-nephew, William, both of San Antonio, Texas; extended family in the Shenandoah Valley; and a few very special friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Bill Funkhouser; and parents, Anna Lee and George M. Funkhouser.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the DBSA Organization or a .
