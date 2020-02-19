Larry Thomas Wetzel, 72, of Edinburg passed away on February 16, 2020.
Larry was born on May 12, 1947 in Woodstock, Virginia, the son of the late Robert Thomas Wetzel, Jr. and Dorothy Rudolph Wetzel.
He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Vietnam and was rewarded the Bronze Star.
Larry is survived by his two daughters, Amy and Heather Wetzel; and three sisters, Barbara Lloyd, Sharon Miller, Rebecca Ruby.
Services will be private.
The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. And Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 19, 2020