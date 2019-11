Larry Wayne Fogle, 72 of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Toms Brook. Pastor Dave Casto will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-1 at the church.Larry was born August 26, 1947 in Woodstock, son of the late Lester William Fogle and Christie Good Fogle. He was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired truck driver. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Behm of Fredericksburg; two brothers, Melvin Fogal of Woodstock and Richard Fogle of Maurertown; stepson, Anthony Reynard of Woodstock and step grandson, Tony Reynard.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.