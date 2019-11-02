Larry Wayne Fogle, 72 of Woodstock, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Consulate Health Care in Woodstock. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's United Church of Christ in Toms Brook. Pastor Dave Casto will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-1 at the church.
Larry was born August 26, 1947 in Woodstock, son of the late Lester William Fogle and Christie Good Fogle. He was an army veteran of the Vietnam War and a retired truck driver. He is survived by his sister, Loretta Behm of Fredericksburg; two brothers, Melvin Fogal of Woodstock and Richard Fogle of Maurertown; stepson, Anthony Reynard of Woodstock and step grandson, Tony Reynard.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 2, 2019