Larry Wayne Walker, 58, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence.
Services and burial for Larry will be conducted at a later date.
Larry was born in Tennessee on September 2, 1961 a son of the late Sanders L. and Frankie Griffin Walker. Larry worked as a truck drive with various companies in the area.
Larry is survived by four children and three grandchildren.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Larry W. Walker.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 24, 2020