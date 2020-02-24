Northern Virginia Daily

Larry Wayne Walker (1961 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Walker.
Service Information
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA
22657
(540)-465-5101
Obituary
Send Flowers


Larry Wayne Walker, 58, of Toms Brook, VA passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence.

Services and burial for Larry will be conducted at a later date.

Larry was born in Tennessee on September 2, 1961 a son of the late Sanders L. and Frankie Griffin Walker. Larry worked as a truck drive with various companies in the area.

Larry is survived by four children and three grandchildren.

You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Larry W. Walker.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.