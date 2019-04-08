Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Elizabeth "Tillie" (Lamb) Williams. View Sign



Laura Elizabeth "Tillie" Williams, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 atthe Winchester Medical Center.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.



Tillie was born August 11, 1941 in Madison, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward Ross Lamb and Virginia Frances Taylor Lamb.



She worked for over 40 years for the Knotty Pine Restaurant where she was well known for her world famous sausage gravy. Tilly also worked for over 40 years for the Livestock Market Restaurant. She was a tremendous cook and could fix any type of food. She will be long remembered for her amazing grilled cheese sandwiches.



Tillie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



Surviving are her loving and devoted daughter, Cathy Sue Striker of Front Royal; one son, Richard Lee Williams of Front Royal; three brothers, Edward "Bo" Lamb, Carroll "Bubby" Lamb, and Randolph "Randy" Lamb, all of Front Royal; one sister, Dorothy Williams of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.



She was married to the late Charles Dennis Williams.



Pallbearers will be Mike Saffel, Shane Heater, Joe Woodall, Larry Lamb, Joel Johnson and Brian Jay Hensler.



The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.



Sign the Guest Book at Laura Elizabeth "Tillie" Williams, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 atthe Winchester Medical Center.A funeral service will be held Thursday, April 11 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.Tillie was born August 11, 1941 in Madison, Virginia, daughter of the late Edward Ross Lamb and Virginia Frances Taylor Lamb.She worked for over 40 years for the Knotty Pine Restaurant where she was well known for her world famous sausage gravy. Tilly also worked for over 40 years for the Livestock Market Restaurant. She was a tremendous cook and could fix any type of food. She will be long remembered for her amazing grilled cheese sandwiches.Tillie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.Surviving are her loving and devoted daughter, Cathy Sue Striker of Front Royal; one son, Richard Lee Williams of Front Royal; three brothers, Edward "Bo" Lamb, Carroll "Bubby" Lamb, and Randolph "Randy" Lamb, all of Front Royal; one sister, Dorothy Williams of Front Royal; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.She was married to the late Charles Dennis Williams.Pallbearers will be Mike Saffel, Shane Heater, Joe Woodall, Larry Lamb, Joel Johnson and Brian Jay Hensler.The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Jones Funeral Home, Inc.

228 S. Pleasant Valley Road

Winchester , VA 22601

(540) 662-2523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close