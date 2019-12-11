Laura Litten Hinkle, 83, of Timberville, VA passed away December 10, 2019 at Life Care Center of New Market.
Laura was born February 20, 1936 in Shenandoah County, to the late Dallas and Velda Wine Litten.
She was a seamstress at Metro Pants in Harrisonburg, and was a member of Broadway Baptist Church.
On June 14, 1954 she married Elmo G. Hinkle, who preceded her in death June 28, 2014.
Surviving is one daughter, Karen Hoover and husband Chris of Broadway; one son, Kevin Hinkle and wife Beverly of Timberville; four grandchildren, Aaron Hoover and wife Brittney of New Market, Phillip Hoover of Mooresville, NC, Veronica Hinkle of Timberville, Ian Hinkle and wife Alyssa of Rockingham; one great granddaughter, Ruth Ann Hinkle of Rockingham; nine siblings, Jim Litten of Lynchburg, Evelyn Yount, Charles Litten, both of Chesapeake, Roy Litten, Randy Litten, Teresa McInturf, all of Mt. Jackson, Sandra Litten of VA, Mary Estep of Broadway, Jerry Litten of Mt. Jackson.
Three siblings preceded her in death, Norma Will, Beverly Allen Litten, and Larry Litten.
Pastor Donnie Owen will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Friday at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 11, 2019