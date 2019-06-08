Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Jean (Evans) Hodson. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Funeral service 11:00 AM Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Laurie Jean Hodson, 96, of Middletown, VA, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her home.



A funeral service for Mrs. Hodson will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Shurtz officiating. Burial will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery, Edinburg, VA.



Mrs. Hodson was born April 8, 1923 in North Braddock, PA, a daughter of the late Carl Noble and Ona Geneva Glenn Evans.



She was a member of Clear Brook Presbyterian Church and a retired postal clerk.



While married to her first husband, Joseph Bowers, she had three children and they lived in Texas, Oklahoma, and Germany during Mr. Bower's enlistment in the U.S. Army.



She was a member of the Turner Ashby United Daughters of the Confederacy Chapter 184. She loved history, especially the early history of Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, visiting historic sites, hiking, the mountains, canals, bird watching, the Washington Nationals, Washington Redskins, her football games at VMI, working outside in her flower beds, wading in Cedar Creek, historical novels, canoeing on the rivers and creeks, helping Jim run in marathons and ultra- marathons, hearing her mother's stories of her girlhood and past Christmas trees, Tom Selleck (and Peter Jennings "because he looks like DLH"), mashed potatoes, chocolate - especially sundaes and cake, kittens, quails, bunnies and deer.



Her children have said that a statue of their mother would show her in blue jeans, a book in one hand, flowers in the other, binoculars around her neck and a kitten at her feet.



She loved attending the Apple Blossom Festival for many years.



She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, James Milton Hodson; her infant son, Patrick Henry Hodson; and two brothers, Robert Carl Evans and Richard Lee Evans.



Survivors include her children, Joseph Mitchell Bowers III and wife Marie of Louisa, VA, Terence Lee Bowers and wife Joyce of Augusta, GA, and Elizabeth Ann Haymaker of Bartonsville, VA; her grandchildren, Kellye Throckmorton and husband Michael, Matthew Bowers and wife Jennifer, Timothy Bowers and wife Nancy, Laura Price and husband Stephen, Travis Haymaker, Mindy Waddell and husband Daryl, and Randal Haymaker and wife Jeannie; her great grandchildren, William Bowers, David Bowers, Evelyn Bowers, Jonah Bowers, Ashland Price, Hannah Price, Campbell Price, Garrett Waddell, Savannah Waddell, and Nash Haymaker; one, brother, David Donald Evans and wife Bobbie of Hampton, VA; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; along with her caregiver, Phyliss Moneymaker, whom she loved.



Pallbearers will be Travis Haymaker, Randy Haymaker, Daryl Waddell, Michael Langley Sr., Matt Bowers, and Tim Bowers.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at Stover Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Dakota's Dream Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604 or Community Cats Advocats, P.O. Box 2611, Winchester, VA 22604.



You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Hodson.



