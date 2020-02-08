Laverne Mae Wales, of Mt. Jackson, passed away on February 6, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Wales was born May 8, 1936 to Alfred and Evelyn Barron in Somerset, Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her son, Brian Lee Lambert, and husband, Samuel Smythe Wales, Jr.
She is survived by two children; Joni Saylor of Basye and Jeffrey Lambert of Mt. Jackson; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four sisters; and one brother.
Her strength, sharp sense of humor, and coffee and conversation will be missed by family, friends, and the many neighbors she entertained over the years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 8, 2020